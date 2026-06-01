LCG reminds residents of resources available

LCG is marking the start of hurricane season by reminding residents of resources available.

“Hurricane season is a reality of life in South Louisiana, and preparation is one of the most important things we can do to protect our families and community,” said Mayor-President Monique B. Boulet. “Now is the time to make a plan, gather supplies, review your insurance coverage, and stay connected to official information through LafayetteNOW [lafayettela.gov] and the 2026 LUS Hurricane Handbook [lus.org]. Preparation saves lives and helps our community recover faster after a storm.”

A release states that the Lafayette Parish Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness [lafayettela.gov] (OHSEP) continue to coordinate emergency planning, response, and recovery efforts parishwide. OHSEP works closely with first responders, public agencies, utility partners, and nonprofit organizations to help protect lives, maintain public safety, and support residents before, during, and after emergencies. OHSEP also hosted a scenario-based tabletop exercise to test their H-Hour sequence plan, and conducted a full-scale exercise of the Parish Pick-Up Point at the MLK Center to go through the registration process and loading of buses.

To help residents get ready, Lafayette Parish OHSEP offers these Top 5 Hurricane Preparedness Tips:



Know Your Risk – Determine whether your home or business is in a flood-prone or evacuation area. The FEMA Flood Map service center is a valuable resource for understanding local flood risks.

Make a Plan – Discuss evacuation routes, emergency contacts, and communication plans with your family before a storm threatens the area.

Build an Emergency Kit – Stock essential supplies including food, water, medications, flashlights, batteries, chargers, important documents, and pet necessities.

Prepare Your Property – Secure outdoor items, trim tree limbs, clear drainage areas, and review insurance policies to ensure adequate coverage.

Stay Informed – Follow official sources such as Lafayette Consolidated Government, the National Weather Service, and LafayetteNOW for verified emergency updates and public safety information.

Residents are also encouraged to familiarize themselves with public sandbag locations throughout Lafayette Parish. All locations are self-bagging, and residents must bring their own shovel and manpower. Lafayette Parish residents who require assistance filling and loading sandbags should call 311. For more information, visit lafayettela.gov/sandbags [lafayettela.gov].

To receive emergency alerts directly by phone or email, residents should sign up for LafayetteNOW alerts by visiting lafayettela.gov/alert [lafayettela.gov] or by texting “Join LFTalert” to 58338.