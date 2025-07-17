Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
LCG reminder: No boat traffic during flood stage

Lafayette Consolidated Government (LCG) reminds residents to know the law before river levels rise.

According to a spokesperson for LCG, per Lafayette City-Parish Ordinances, it is unlawful to operate watercraft on the Vermilion River or flood-inundated areas when river levels reach nine feet or more at the Surrey St. Bridge gauge.

Even before flood stage, it’s important to stay informed and plan ahead.

To view river levels, click here: https://waterdata.usgs.gov/monitoring-location/USGS-07386880

