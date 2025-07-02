LCG releases updated emergency operations plan

Lafayette Consolidated Government today announced the completion and official publication of its newly updated Emergency Operations Plan —described by officials as a major milestone in enhancing public safety, community preparedness, and coordinated emergency response across Lafayette Parish. The updated plan is now publicly available at www.lafayettela.gov/eop.

Led by LCG’s Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness the plan aims to provide a comprehensive framework for how Lafayette Parish prepares for, responds to, and recovers from all types of emergencies and disasters—including hurricanes, floods, hazardous materials incidents, and other large-scale events.

“We’re seeing storms and emergencies become more intense and more frequent, making preparation and collaboration critical,” said Mayor-President Monique B. Boulet. “This plan helps us respond faster, work together better, and protect lives and property when it matters most.”

The update was developed in collaboration with the LSU Stephenson Disaster Management Institute, which officials say is a nationally recognized leader in emergency planning and disaster resilience. Their technical expertise helped modernize the plan’s structure, integrate best practices, and align Lafayette’s strategy with state and federal guidelines.

Key improvements include:



Stronger coordination between municipal departments, public safety agencies, healthcare systems, and non-governmental partners

The plan’s release comes at a critical time, as Lafayette enters the height of hurricane season. Residents are encouraged to:



Review the plan and learn what to expect from government response efforts.

and learn what to expect from government response efforts. Sign up for LafayetteNOW emergency alerts at lafayettela.gov/alert [lafayettela.gov].

at lafayettela.gov/alert [lafayettela.gov]. Prepare a family emergency kit and have an evacuation plan in place.

“Preparedness is a shared responsibility,” said OHSEP Director Chad Sonnier. “We’ve spent countless hours working alongside our agency partners to ask the tough questions, identify gaps, and outline a plan that truly reflects our community’s needs. This Emergency Operations Plan gives every department, organization, and household a clear roadmap to stay safe, informed, and resilient—before, during, and after a disaster.”

The EOP is a foundational element of Mayor-President Boulet’s public safety agenda, prioritized upon taking office in 2024 to ensure Lafayette Parish is ready for future challenges and equipped to protect lives, property, and critical infrastructure.