LCG releases FY 2025–2026 Adopted Budget books online

Lafayette Consolidated Government (LCG)’s FY 2025–2026 Adopted Budget books—organized by department and by fund—are now available to the public online. These documents reflect the final, council-approved version of the budget adopted in September, providing residents with a detailed look at how local tax dollars will support critical services, infrastructure, and community priorities in the coming fiscal year, according to LCG.
The adopted budget books offer the public a comprehensive view of how local resources are being allocated to address Lafayette’s most pressing needs and support long-term stability and growth.
Key Highlights from the FY25–26 Budget:
- Infrastructure & Roads: Funding for Johnston Street, University Avenue Corridor, Carmel Drive sidewalks, Pinhook Road turn lane, Cormier Road improvements, Parish Courthouse renovations, and more than $31 million for city and parish road and bridge projects.
- Public Safety: More than $81 million for police and fire protection, including rural fire support and new sprinter vehicles for medical response calls.
- Flood Mitigation: Home elevation, property buyout, drainage betterment programs, and completion of detention ponds.
- Parks, Arts, Recreation & Culture: Increased investment in facilities, staffing, and parish-wide services.
Accessing the Budget
The FY 2025–2026 Adopted Budget books are available at lafayettela.gov/budget and in print format at City Hall (705 W. University Avenue).