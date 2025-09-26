LCG plans paper-shredding event

Lafayette Consolidated Government and Keep Lafayette Beautiful invite residents to participate in the annual Paper Shredding Day, a free and secure way to dispose of sensitive documents. The event will take place on Saturday, November 15, 2025, from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at the Robicheaux Recreation Center.

This initiative, as part of America Recycles Day, helps protect personal information, reducing the risk of identity theft while promoting environmental responsibility. All documents are shredded on-site and properly recycled.

Event Details:



Date: Saturday, November 15, 2025

Time: 9:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m.

Location: Robicheaux Recreation Center, 1919 Eraste Landry Road, Lafayette, LA

Residents of Lafayette and unincorporated areas are encouraged to take advantage of this opportunity to safely dispose of their confidential documents.

Important Guidelines:



Documents must be free of binders and clips (staples are acceptable).

Limit of 3 kitchen-size garbage bags per household.

Only personal and sensitive documents will be accepted.

Business documents, magazines, books, and newspapers will not be accepted.

By participating, residents not only protect their private information but also contribute to sustainability efforts by ensuring proper document recycling. For more information, visit lafayettela.gov/paper.