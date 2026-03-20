LCG PARC Department reopens Picard Park

Lafayette Consolidated Government’s (LCG) Lafayette Parks, Recreations, & Culture (PARC) Department announces the official reopening of the newly enhanced Picard Park.

Following a nearly year-long construction period, Picard Park now offers a range of new amenities.

The project includes the design and construction of multiple new features, including four pickleball courts, updated restroom facilities, a shaded picnic area, ADA-accessible parking, and a concession stand.

“The people of Milton are special, they love their community,” said Lafayette Mayor-President Monique B. Boulet. “This park is more than the new additions that were made, it’s a place for people to gather, for people to activate together. This park is a quality of life investment into Lafayette Parish.”

Construction began in March of 2025 with a total project investment of $1,014,530. The project was funded through a combination of state and parish funds, underscoring a shared commitment to enhancing local quality of life through accessible public spaces.

The construction was designed by Beazley Architecture, LLC and constructed by E & L Construction Group.

Residents are encouraged to visit Picard Park and experience the new amenities firsthand at 130 Park Lane. For more information on active construction projects and investments across Lafayette Parish, visit our Capital Improvement map here [arcgis.com].