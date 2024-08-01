LCG offers transit, traffic notices for officer's funeral

Lafayette Consolidated Government (LCG)’s Department of Public Works Transit Division announces that the Lafayette Transit System (LTS) may experience significant delays in service on Thursday, August 1, 2024, due to the funeral procession for Senior Corporal Segus Jolivette.

The procession is scheduled to take place from approximately 3:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m., during which time the procession may impact several key transit routes.

The Lafayette Police Department has announced the funeral procession route for Sr. Cpl. Jolivette. Immediately following the funeral services on August 1, a procession will leave Our Savior’s Church in Opelousas, enter city limits on I-49, and proceed on the following route through the City of Lafayette:



Turn onto East Pont Des Mouton Road, heading east

Proceed southbound on Moss Street

Travel westbound on West Willow Street

Move southbound on University Avenue

Turn onto West Pinhook Road until it reaches its end past Kaliste Saloom Road

Intersections will be blocked off as the procession passes and will be reopened shortly after. Motorists can expect heavy traffic between the times of 3:00 p.m. and 4:00 p.m. Citizens traveling on the roadways should seek alternate routes due to several city streets and highways being shut down.

The gravesite where Sr. Cpl. Jolivette will be laid to rest will be a private ceremony reserved for immediate family and close friends only. Citizens who wish to pay their respects and show appreciation to Sr. Cpl. Jolivette and his family are welcome to do so along the procession route.