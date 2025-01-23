LCG offering water to residents

If you need water, LCG has brought two truckloads of bottled water in for residents.

"In response to the impact of extreme weather conditions on our local water infrastructure, the Lafayette Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness (OHSEP) in coordination with the Governor’s Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness (GOHSEP) has secured bottled water for distribution to residents in need," a release states.

Two truckloads of bottled water, each containing more than 1,512 cases of water, arrived this morning and have since been established at designated locations in Lafayette Parish.

Bottled Water Distribution Locations:

The following locations will be accessible on Thursday, January 23, 2025. Limit 1 case per family.



Youngsville Sports Complex – 801 Savoy Rd, Youngsville, LA 70592, beginning 10:00 am

Scott City Hall – 125 Lions Club Road, Scott, LA 70583, beginning 11:00 am

– 125 Lions Club Road, Scott, LA 70583, beginning 11:00 am Carencro Fire Station No. 3 – 911 W. Gloria Switch Road, Carencro, LA 70520, beginning 12:00 pm

Potable Water Available: Lafayette Consolidated Government (LCG) has also contracted with MACRO Companies to provide two 6,000-gallon potable water tankers, stationed at the following locations:



Youngsville Sports Complex – 801 Savoy Rd, Youngsville, LA 70592

Carencro Fire Station No. 3 – 911 W. Gloria Switch Road, Carencro, LA 70520

Residents are required to bring their own containers to fill with potable water as a spigot will be available for easy access. Families are asked to bring ID/provide proof of Lafayette Parish residency in an effort to ensure availability for all.

Lafayette OHSEP Director, Chad Sonnier, emphasized the importance of community support and collaboration during this time.

“This is what we do—we come together in times of need and take care of each other. Lafayette OHSEP will continue to ensure the residents of Lafayette Parish have access to essential resources and we are grateful for the coordinated efforts of local and state partners to make this possible.”