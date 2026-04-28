LCG marks completion of Lajaunie Road Bridge with ribbon-cutting ceremony

Lafayette Consolidated Government (LCG) hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony Tuesday to mark the completion of the Lajaunie Road Bridge Replacement, reopening a key corridor for local traffic with upgraded structural and drainage improvements.

The project replaced the existing bridge with a new concrete quad-beam/span structure designed to better handle daily traffic and improve water flow in the surrounding area. Additional work included installation of subsurface drainage systems, erosion control measures, and new asphalt tie-ins to create a smoother transition for motorists.

Funding for the bridge construction was provided through federal dollars administered by the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD) [dotd.la.gov] under the Off-System Bridge Program. LCG’s financial contribution covered right-of-way acquisition and utility relocation.

Construction began on August 1, 2025, and the project was completed at an estimated cost of $2,341,400. Design services were led by T. Baker Smith, LLC, with construction carried out by Merrick, LLC.

“Projects like this are about keeping people moving safely and efficiently,” said Lafayette Mayor-President Monique B. Boulet. “This new bridge not only replaces aging infrastructure but also improves drainage and driving conditions for those who rely on Lajaunie Road every day.”

With the bridge now open, residents and commuters can expect improved reliability along the corridor, according to LCG.