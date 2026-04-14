LCG launches online reservations

Lafayette Consolidated Government’s Parks, Arts, Recreation, and Culture (PARC) Department is expanding its CivicRec platform to include online reservations for the Acadiana Park Campground and the Nature Station

Originally launched in September of 2025, CivicRec allowed Lafayette residents to use an online system to make reservations for PARC facilities, replacing a process that previously required in-person visits, phone calls, paper forms. Since the, almost 900 reservations have been made using the platform. Adding the Campground and the Nature Station represents Phase II of the program.

Residents and visitors can now browse availability and secure reservations at any time for more than 70 sites at the Acadiana Park Campground, along with access to the Nature Station, which features a kayak launch, walking and jogging trails, native wildlife, a meeting room, and a nature museum. Together, these spaces provide opportunities for outdoor recreation, environmental education, and family-friendly experiences.

Through the CivicRec platform, users can view real-time availability, select preferred dates, and complete reservations in minutes. Reservations can be made same-day, based on availability, or in advance, offering flexibility for both spontaneous outings and planned trips.

To make a reservation at the Acadiana Park Campground or for the Nature Station, visit:

https://secure.rec1.com/LA/lafayette-city-and-parish-la/catalog

For more information about PARC facilities and programs, visit lafayettela.gov/PARC.