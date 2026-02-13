LCG issues tips for Mardi Gras preps

Lafayette, LA – Lafayette Consolidated Government (LCG) says they want to remind residents and visitors to plan ahead for the 2026 Mardi Gras season.

Street closures, parking restrictions, and safety measures will be in effect throughout this weekend and early next week. For the most accurate and up-to-date parade routes, schedules, and safety information, use lafayettela.gov/mardigras, LCG’s official Mardi Gras information hub.

Barricades & Street Closures

Barricades will be repositioned on Thursday, February 12, and remain through Mardi Gras Day, Tuesday, February 17. Streets along and surrounding parade routes will close one hour prior to each parade. On Mardi Gras Day, all streets in and around parade routes will close one hour before the first parade and remain closed until the final parade concludes and the area is cleared.

Parade Schedule & Times



Friday, February 13 | 6:30 p.m. – Krewe of Allons Kick-Off Parade

Saturday, February 14

12:30 p.m. – Children’s Parade (Lafayette St. & W. Vermilion St. to Cajun Field) 6:30 p.m. – Krewe of Bonaparte Parade

Monday, February 16 | 6:00 p.m. – Monday Night Parade honoring Queen Evangeline LXXXVII

Mardi Gras Day, Tuesday, February 17

10:00 a.m. – King Gabriel’s Parade 1:00 p.m. – Lafayette Mardi Gras Festival Parade 2:00 p.m. – Independent Parade



All parade routes, except the Children’s Parade, begin at Pontiac Point (Jefferson St. at Surrey St.) and end at Cajun Field.

Traffic & Transit

Crossover intersections at University Ave. & Johnston St. and St. Mary Blvd. & Johnston St. will remain open until parades approach. Lafayette Transit System will operate limited night service with detours on parade days and will not operate on Mardi Gras Day.

Parking

No parking is allowed on streets or sidewalks along parade routes. While the Vermilion Street parking garage will be closed, the Buchanan Street parking garage will be open and available to the public.

Safety Reminders



Lost Children: Designated lost child stations are located at Fire Station #1 (Vermilion & Lee) and Fire Station #5 (Johnston & St. Julien). Lost or found children may also be brought to any law enforcement officer along the route.

Accessible Viewing: An ADA-accessible Mardi Gras Parade Zone is available at Fire Station #5 (Johnston St. & St. Julien Ave.).

Medical Assistance: Acadian Ambulance units will be stationed along parade routes.

Important Numbers to Know:



Call 911 for emergencies or immediate medical assistance.

Call 211 for community resources and non-emergency assistance.

Call 311 for City-Parish services, questions, or concerns.

Prohibited items along parade routes include glass containers, silly string, drones, animals (except service animals), and entering barricaded areas.

Official parade routes, schedules, parking maps, barricade locations, and safety information are available at lafayettela.gov/mardigras .

LCG wishes everyone a safe and happy Mardi Gras!