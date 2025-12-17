LCG Holiday schedule released

Lafayette, LA – In observance of Christmas Eve, Christmas Day and New Year’s Day, Lafayette Consolidated Government (LCG) announces the following schedule adjustments and service updates for December 24, December 25, and January 1:

Lafayette Transit System Services: On Wednesday, December 24 (Christmas Eve), day service will run until 2:30 p.m., night owl service from 2:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., and paratransit from 5:45 a.m. to 8:30 p.m., with all services ending at 8:30 p.m. There will be no service on Thursday, December 25 (Christmas Day). Regular day service, night owl, and paratransit service will resume on Friday, December 26 and Wednesday, December 31 (New Year’s Eve). LTS will not operate on Thursday, January 1 (New Year’s Day). Normal operations resume on January 2, 2026.

Garbage & Recycling Collections: AWS garage collection will not run on December 25 (Christmas Day) or January 1 (New Year’s Day). Collection will be pushed back by one service day following each holiday. After each holiday, residents may place additional bagged household trash beside their cart (three feet away from the cart) for collection on their next scheduled service day.

Dean Domingue Compost Facility: The compost facility at 400 Dugas Road will be closed beginning at 11:00 a.m. on December 24 (Christmas Eve). It will remain closed on December 25 (Christmas Day) and will also be closed on January 1 (New Year’s Day).

City-Parish Buildings: All City-Parish buildings will be closed on December 24 (beginning at 12:00 p.m.), December 25, and January 1.



"LCG wishes all residents a safe, restful, and enjoyable holiday season. As many travel to visit family and friends, we encourage everyone to plan ahead, drive responsibly, and make safety a priority on our roadways," a release states.