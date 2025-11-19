LCG Holiday Schedule

Lafayette, LA – In observance of Thanksgiving Day and Acadian Day, Lafayette Consolidated Government (LCG) announces the following schedule adjustments and service updates for Thursday, November 27, and Friday, November 28, 2025:

Lafayette Transit System Services: There will be no transit services on Thursday, November 27. Normal operations will resume on Friday, November 28. Paratransit riders may schedule or cancel future rides on Thanksgiving Day from 6:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. by calling 337-235-8976 (Note: Ride scheduling is for future dates only.)

Garbage & Recycling Collections: Acadiana Waste Services (AWS) will not provide curbside collection on Thursday, November 27. Service will shift by one day:

Thursday routes will be collected on Friday, November 28

Friday routes will be collected on Saturday, November 29

After the holiday, residents may place additional bagged household trash beside their cart for collection on their next scheduled service day.

Dean Domingue Compost Facility: The compost facility at 400 Dugas Road will be closed Thursday, November 27, through Saturday, November 29. Normal operating hours will resume on Monday, December 1.

City-Parish Buildings: All City-Parish buildings will be closed on Thursday, November 27, and Friday, November 28.

LCG wishes all residents a safe, restful, and enjoyable holiday. As many travel to visit family and friends, we encourage everyone to plan ahead, drive responsibly, and make safety a priority on our roadways.