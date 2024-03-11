LCG gets grant to replace aging water lines

Lafayette has received some federal funding to help replace some aging water pipes.

LCG officials announced that the $5 million grant will help pay to replace aging galvanized water lines in Lafayette. This critical infrastructure investment will enhance water quality, reliability, and accessibility for residents and businesses in the community, officials say.

"Due to end-of-life and aging galvanized water lines, Lafayette Utilities System (LUS) can no longer efficiently maintain its existing service to customers or provide opportunities for water capacity increases and expansion. By replacing these antiquated water lines with updated water line infrastructure, LUS will reduce operation and maintenance costs, decrease water loss due to leaks, and minimize pressure issues, especially during extreme weather conditions. Strengthening the water system’s resiliency will increase availability of water distribution for the surrounding areas, providing for economic opportunities and expansion," a release states.

"This is only the beginning in our efforts to revitalize and improve the oldest infrastructure in the city of Lafayette. This is only a portion of the work that needs to be done, and we are committed to addressing critical infrastructure needs as funding is available. I want to especially thank Senator Bill Cassidy and Representative Clay Higgins for their support of this endeavor," said Mayor-President Monique Blanco Boulet.

The funding was awarded through the Drinking Water State Revolving Fund, the release states.