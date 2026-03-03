LCG development survey is live

Lafayette Consolidated Government (LCG) is asking residents to help shape the future of growth and development in Lafayette Parish through a new public survey.

"As residential and commercial development continues across the parish, LCG is working to ensure future growth is coordinated with roads, drainage, utilities, and neighborhood needs for a thoughtful planning approach. The Growth Plan will help guide decisions about infrastructure, zoning, and future investment," a press release states.

“Lafayette Parish is growing and has a bright future ahead. Our responsibility is to be intentional about how that growth happens,” said Mayor-President Monique B. Boulet. “We’re taking a proactive approach to growth to strengthen our infrastructure, make smarter investments in drainage, protect our neighborhoods, and build a parish that reflects the priorities of the people who live here.”

The Lafayette Parish Growth Plan, developed in coordination with the Center for Planning Excellence (CPEX), focuses on unincorporated areas of the parish—areas outside the City of Lafayette and other municipalities.

Officials say the plan is designed to allow for predictable and well-managed growth; reduce conflicts among land uses and development standards, especially near cities and towns; encourage development where it can be supported by public infrastructure; and coordinate growth and utilities, transportation and other essential services.

Officials say that through this survey, residents can learn about the proposed goals and priorities for managing growth in the parish; share experiences, observations and concerns about current trends; and provide input on priorities for growth management tools and strategies.

While the plan is intended to focus on unincorporated areas of the parish, the feedback will help guide how growth connects with surrounding cities, infrastructure, and regional services.

The survey is open to all Lafayette Parish residents and will remain live through March 27, 2026. Results and recommendations from the survey will be compiled into a final report to be presented in late spring 2026.

Residents can take the survey online at: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/ZQ6G5LL