LCG coulee cleaning project underway

Lafayette Consolidated Government (LCG)'s Drainage Department has officially begun its concrete coulee cleaning project, designed to enhance the efficiency and appearance of the city's drainage infrastructure. The project involves removing silt accumulation, vegetative debris, vines, and other obstructions from the flow line and embankments of the concrete coulees.

Bulliard Construction kicked off the project last week and will have 75 working days to complete the cleaning, covering approximately 48,550 linear feet, according to an LCG spokesperson. The cleaning process will involve skid steerers operating on the coulee floor to scoop up debris, which will then be moved to extraction points using excavators, loaded into dump trucks, and transported to disposal sites.

The project is expected to cost $488,500 and is budgeted via the Coulee Cleaning City fund. The spokesperson states that this maintenance work, typically performed every other year, is crucial for maintaining the efficiency of stormwater flow and the structural integrity of the channels.

Brian Smith, Director of the Drainage Department, highlighted the significance of the project: "We're proud to get this going as the cleaning and maintenance of our concrete coulees impacts many across our community. This extensive cleaning will provide a more efficient flow of stormwater, control vegetative growth within the concrete joints and weep holes, and help to maintain the

structural integrity of the channel sections. It provides aesthetic value too, especially in neighborhoods and busy travel corridors."

LCG will continue to update the community on this effort as the project progresses.

