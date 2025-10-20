LCG celebrates reconstruction of Gayle Road

Lafayette, LA – Lafayette Consolidated Government (LCG) celebrated the official ribbon cutting of the Gayle Road Reconstruction Project today, marking a significant improvement in safety, accessibility, and infrastructure for residents in northern Lafayette Parish, officials say.

Mayor-President Monique B. Boulet and District 1 Parish Councilman Bryan Tabor joined LCG staff, engineers, contractors, and community members to officially open the improved roadway.

“I am proud to see this project completed,” said Mayor-President Boulet. “Thanks to CPS Engineering, Elliott Construction, and our Public Works team, Gayle Road is now safer and more accessible for Lafayette to enjoy.”

The $2.53 million project transformed the existing gravel roadway between Cutacross Road and Dillon Road into a smooth asphalt roadway with upgraded drainage. Construction began in May 2024 and was funded through the Parish Road and Bridge Millage.