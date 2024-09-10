LCG briefs citizens on Francine preps

LCG officials updated residents on Francine preps today.

Mayor-President Monique Boulet said Lafayette is ready; the forecasts have changed today but the city-parish is ready.

"We will get a piece of it, and we're prepared for that," Boulet said.

Even if Lafayette doesn't have severe impacts, Boulet said her administration, as well as Lafayette's other mayors, are ready to help neighbors to the East who do.

If you want to watch the press conference for yourself, scroll down.

The city-parish government is operating a shelter in the Dupuis Recreation Center at Brown Park on Pont Des Mouton Road, starting Tuesday at 4 p.m.

Residents should bring some kind of ID, as well as bedding, meds, personal hygeine products, any special food or drink that's needed, phone chargers, and anything needed for babies. You can bring your pet, you should bring food they need, bowls, leashes, etc. There are kennels there for the animals to stay in, but you can walk your dog.

If you need transportation to the shelter, call 211. Transportation will be all routes scheduled Tuesday until 8:30 p.m. All fares are suspended for Tuesday. If you need help or have questions about transportation, call 211.

Trash collection on Wednesday will be suspended. Thursday pick-up is delayed. Check LCG social media for updates.

Police ask that, during the hurricane, please stay at your home. Please stay off the roads.

During the storm, please don't call emergency services unless you actually have an emergency and need help.

After the storm, please don't go site-seeing. Lines will be down, trees will be down, and it will be dangerous.

"Many of the accidents happen after the storm," Boulet said. "It's after the fact that many people are injured."

LUS officials say that, after the storm, stay away from downed lines, and if you see one in the city, call 337-291-5700. If you lose power, call 337-291-9200. You also can sign up for notifications via your LUS account. LUS plans to have crews out at daybreak to start restoration work, they say.

Here's the presser: