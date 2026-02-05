LCG breaks ground on MLK Drive sidewalk improvements project

Lafayette Consolidated Government (LCG) broke ground Thursday on the Martin Luther King Jr. Drive Sidewalk Improvements Project, advancing efforts to improve safety, accessibility, and connectivity along the MLK Jr. Drive corridor.

Mayor-President Monique B. Boulet was joined by City and Parish Council members, members of the Oasis Coterie, community partners, and residents to mark the start of construction.

“Sidewalk projects are about more than just concrete—they’re quality-of-life investments,” said Mayor-President Boulet. “This investment is important for improving safety and helping people get around the community more easily.”

The project includes removing and replacing damaged sidewalk sections with a new five-foot-wide concrete sidewalk along Martin Luther King Jr. Drive from the I-49 Frontage Road to Lincoln Street. The work also includes subsurface drainage improvements to address existing drainage issues and enhance durability.

This project represents Phase One of a larger, phased effort to improve the MLK Jr. Drive corridor, with future phases potentially including additional streetscape enhancements.

Construction is expected to be completed by August 2026. The project is fully funded through City funds at an estimated cost of $845,000. Design consultant CSRS and contractor Triumph Construction, LLC are leading the project.