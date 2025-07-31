Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsIn Your ParishLafayette Parish

Actions

LCG breaks ground on Environmental Quality Convenience Center

cleanerlafayette.jpg
LCG
cleanerlafayette.jpg
cleanerlafayette1.jpg
cleanerlafayette2.jpg
cleanerlafayette3.jpg
Posted

Lafayette Consolidated Government (LCG) officially broke ground on the Environmental Quality Convenience Center—a free, four-acre facility where residents can safely and easily dispose of:

  • Household waste
  • Recyclables
  • Electronics
  • Construction debris
  • Other items not collected curbside

The center, located at 400 Dugas Road, will also host year-round events like paper shredding, household hazardous waste collection, and environmental education programming.

Construction is underway and is expected to be completed by the end of the year.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.