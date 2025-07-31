LCG breaks ground on Environmental Quality Convenience Center

Lafayette Consolidated Government (LCG) officially broke ground on the Environmental Quality Convenience Center—a free, four-acre facility where residents can safely and easily dispose of:
- Household waste
- Recyclables
- Electronics
- Construction debris
- Other items not collected curbside
The center, located at 400 Dugas Road, will also host year-round events like paper shredding, household hazardous waste collection, and environmental education programming.
Construction is underway and is expected to be completed by the end of the year.