LCG breaks ground on Environmental Quality Convenience Center

Lafayette Consolidated Government (LCG) officially broke ground on the Environmental Quality Convenience Center—a free, four-acre facility where residents can safely and easily dispose of:

Household waste



Recyclables



Electronics



Construction debris



Other items not collected curbside

The center, located at 400 Dugas Road, will also host year-round events like paper shredding, household hazardous waste collection, and environmental education programming.

Construction is underway and is expected to be completed by the end of the year.