LCG breaks ground on 12th and Surrey Streets Streetscape Project

LAFAYETTE, La. — A groundbreaking ceremony was held on Thursday for the 12th and Surrey Streets Streetscape Project.

This $5 million investment will enhance pedestrian safety and accessibility through the installation of new sidewalks and stamped brick crosswalks, upgrade transit infrastructure with new bus stops, and improve the overall streetscape with landscaping features, according to LCG.

The ceremony marks the start of significant infrastructure improvements along the 12th Street corridor and a step toward creating safer, more connected streets for residents in Lafayette.