LCG asks residents to take recreation survey

LCG's Parks, Arts, Recreation & Culture department is launching a comprehensive strategic planning effort to evaluate and strengthen parks, recreation, and community spaces across Lafayette Parish, officials say.

As part of that process, they've opened a survey that they want Lafayette Parish residents to take.

The survey is open to all Lafayette Parish residents and will remain available through May 8, 2026. You can find it here: https://survey.sogolytics.com/survey/form?k=RRsSSTXTVsRsPsPsP&lang=0

This initiative represents the Boulet administration’s continued focus on quality of life, creating spaces where residents can connect, stay active, and build community, so that Lafayette remains a place where our children and grandchildren will want to live, work, and stay, a press release states.

"PARC plays a vital role in daily life across the parish, managing more than 1,300 acres of parkland and a system that includes 30 parks, 8 recreation centers, multiple activity and senior centers, pools, golf courses, tennis centers, pickleball courts, and athletic fields. While progress has been made, the system continues to face challenges related to maintenance demands, aging facilities, and evolving community needs," the release states. "This effort builds on recent investments and responds to growing demand, aging infrastructure, and the need for a more consistent, data-driven approach to managing the system. As Lafayette continues to grow, this planning process will help ensure future improvements are guided by data and community input, not just immediate needs, and will help guide investments as funding allows."

At the center of this effort is public input. Residents are encouraged to share their experiences, priorities, and ideas through a parish-wide survey. Every response will directly influence how parks are improved, maintained, and programmed across the parish, the release states.

Officials say they hope the planning process will evaluate the condition and use of existing parks, facilities, and programs; identify gaps in access, amenities, and programming across the parish; assess maintenance practices and operational needs; establish priorities for improvements and future investments and develop a clear, actionable roadmap to guide PARC over the next five years.