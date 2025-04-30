LCG asks residents, business owners to report April 24 damage

In the aftermath of recent severe weather and flash flooding on April 24, 2025, the Lafayette Parish Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness (OHSEP) is asking residents and business owners to report any damage to their homes and/or businesses using the Damage.LA.Gov self-reporting tool, if you haven’t done so already.

This secure, statewide platform through the Louisiana Governor’s Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness (GOHSEP) allows individuals to quickly and easily share the extent and location of damages with parish, state, and federal emergency officials.

If your residence or business has sustained damage, visit https://damage.la.gov/to begin the reporting process. *Please note, the portal was originally developed for residential submissions, so some language included may not be applicable to business owners.

Tips for Reporting Damage Effectively:



Submit multiple photos from different angles – include both close-ups of specific damage and wide shots of the whole structure.

Ensure your photos are clear and well-lit.

Use the comments field to describe what happened and provide context.

Double-check that your address and map pin are accurate.

Do not submit reports for:

Non-residential structures (sheds, barns, carports, etc.) Vehicles The same residence more than once



Most importantly, do not put yourself in danger to gather information or take photos.

Lafayette Parish OHSEP urges all residents and business owners with storm-related home damage to fill out the Damage.LA.Govsurvey as soon as possible. The faster the information is gathered, the quicker emergency management agencies can work toward coordinated recovery efforts for the community.