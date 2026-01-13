LCG announces trash, transit changes for MLK holiday

Lafayette, LA – In observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day, Lafayette Consolidated Government (LCG) announces the following changes to services on Monday, January 19, 2026:

Transit Services: No transit services will run on Martin Luther King Jr. Day. Normal transit operations will resume on Tuesday, January 20, 2026.

Garbage & Recycling Collections: Garbage and recycling collections will not run on Monday, January 19, 2026, and all pickups for the week will be pushed back one day. Monday collections will be picked up Tuesday, Tuesday collections will be picked up Wednesday, Wednesday collections will be picked up Thursday, Thursday collections will be picked up Friday, and Friday collections will be picked up Saturday.

Dean Domingue Compost Facility: The compost facility, located at 400 Dugas Road, will be closed on Monday, January 19, 2026.