LCG announces trash, bus changes for Mardi Gras

Lafayette, LA – In observance of Mardi Gras Day, Lafayette Consolidated Government (LCG) announces the following changes to services on Tuesday, February 17, 2026:
- Transit Services: No transit services will run on Mardi Gras Day. Normal transit operations will resume on Wednesday, February 18, 2026.
- Garbage & Recycling Collections: Garbage and recycling collections will run as normal on Tuesday, February 17, 2026. Services for the week will not be affected.
- Dean Domingue Compost Facility: The compost facility, located at 400 Dugas Road, will be closed on Tuesday, February 17, 2026.
- City-Parish Offices: All City-Parish offices will be closed on Tuesday, February 17, 2026.
- PARC Programming: No PARC programming will take place on Tuesday, February 17, 2026, as recreation centers will be closed.