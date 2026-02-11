LCG announces trash, bus changes for Mardi Gras

Lafayette, LA – In observance of Mardi Gras Day, Lafayette Consolidated Government (LCG) announces the following changes to services on Tuesday, February 17, 2026:

Transit Services: No transit services will run on Mardi Gras Day. Normal transit operations will resume on Wednesday, February 18, 2026.

Garbage & Recycling Collections: Garbage and recycling collections will run as normal on Tuesday, February 17, 2026. Services for the week will not be affected.

Dean Domingue Compost Facility: The compost facility, located at 400 Dugas Road, will be closed on Tuesday, February 17, 2026.