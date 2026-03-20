LCG announces spring rain barrel sale

Lafayette Consolidated Government is now offering rain barrels to people who live in the city or in the unincorporated areas of the parish.

Sales will remain open until April 24, or while supplies last. Rain barrels can be ordered online at lus.org/rain-barrel [lus.org].

Residents of the City of Lafayette and the unincorporated areas of Lafayette Parish are eligible to purchase one rain barrel at a subsidized price of $44. Additional rain barrels may be purchased at the discounted contract price of $59.

The deadline to order is April 24, and pick-up date is May 2 from 8 a.m. until noon at the Dean Domingue Compost Facility on Dugas Road in Lafayette.

"The program promotes outdoor water conservation and sustainable stormwater management of the Bayou Vermilion Watershed. The LUS/LCG Rain Barrel Program is designed to offer rain barrels to Lafayette Parish residents at a reduced retail cost," a release states.

For additional information or questions about this program, please contact a program coordinator at 337-291-8547 or 337-291-8194.