LCG announces search for next fire chief

Lafayette Consolidated Government (LCG) has officially launched the search for the next Fire Chief of the Lafayette Fire Department (LFD), following the retirement of Fire Chief Robert P. Benoit after 46 years of dedicated service. Chief Benoit’s steady leadership for more than three decades has helped maintain LFD’s reputation as one of the most respected fire departments in Louisiana and across the nation, according to LCG.

“Chief Benoit’s commitment to professionalism, integrity, and service will always be part of the Lafayette Fire Department,” said Mayor-President Monique B. Boulet. “This is a pivotal time in our city’s history, and our next Fire Chief will build on that foundation, keeping the department strong, improving training, and making sure resources are used wisely while earning the trust of the community.”

Mayor-President Boulet has appointed Deputy Fire Chief John P. Bourgeois, II, to serve in the interim until the permanent Fire Chief is selected, according to a spokesperson for LCG.

The recruitment process will extend across local, regional, and national fire service organizations and associations to ensure the strongest pool of candidates. LCG is seeking an accomplished and respected leader with elevated fire service experience, proven operational and administrative expertise, and a demonstrated commitment to public safety and community trust.

The Fire Chief serves as the primary leader of LFD, overseeing fire protection, prevention, and emergency rescue services for Lafayette. The department, founded in 1907, protects more than 135,000 residents across 54 square miles with a Class 2 fire protection rating. LFD operates 14 stations with 288 personnel across six divisions, providing rapid response and comprehensive services to safeguard lives, property, and the environment.

Examination & Application Process

A written examination will be administered in approximately 90 days on a promotional basis to approved applicants for the purpose of establishing an eligibility list in accordance with the Municipal Fire and Police Civil Service Law and the rules of the Lafayette Civil Service Board. Applications must be received by 12:00 p.m. on Friday, October 3, 2025. Approved applicants will be notified of the exact date, time, and place of the examination at least five days in advance. Applications may be obtained from Mary M. Francis, Fire and Police Civil Service Office (705 W. University Avenue, Lafayette, LA) or online at www.ose.state.la.us [ose.state.la.us].

Minimum Qualifications

Applicants must:

Be a U.S. citizen with no felony convictions

Hold a bachelor’s degree in business administration, public administration, fire science, fire administration, or a related field, and possess at least 10 years of progressively responsible fire service experience, including a minimum of 3 years in an administrative or supervisory role; or

Hold an associate degree in fire science, fire administration, or a related fire management curriculum with the same experience requirements

Meet and maintain any medical and physical fitness standards as required by the Appointing Authority

Qualified candidates are invited to submit a resume, cover letter, and professional references to applicant@lafayettela.gov with “Lafayette Fire Chief” in the subject line. Specifics regarding review committee and selection process timeline are in development and will be forthcoming.

Lafayette Consolidated Government is an Equal Opportunity Employer.

