LCG announces schedule changes for the holiday

Lafayette, LA – In observance of Independence Day, Lafayette Consolidated Government (LCG) announces the following schedule adjustments and service updates for Friday, July 4, 2025:

Lafayette Transit System Services: There will be no transit services on Friday, July 4, 2025. Normal operations will resume on Saturday, July 5 at 5:45 a.m.

Garbage & Recycling Collections: Acadiana Waste Services (AWS) will run garbage and recycling collections like normal on Friday, July 4, 2025. All weekly operations will remain the same.

Dean Domingues Compost Facility: The compost facility, located at 400 Dugas Road, will be closed on Friday, July 4 and Saturday, July 5, 2025.

City-Parish Buildings: All City-Parish buildings will be closed on Friday, July 4, 2025.

Event Reminder: Lafayette’s free Fourth of July celebration, 2025 Lafayette Stars and Stripes, will take place on Friday, July 4, at 5:00 p.m. in Parc International with live music, local vendors, fireworks, and more. Visit lafayettela.gov/fourthofjuly for more information.