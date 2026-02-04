LCG announces roadway resurfacing on Surrey St.

Lafayette Consolidated Government announced the roadway resurfacing work taking place on Surrey Street as part of the 2025 Asphalt Street Overlay & Rehabilitation Project.

Work will occur on Surrey Street from 12th Street to East Pinhook Road, covering approximately 0.30 miles. The project will include base reconstruction and asphalt resurfacing aimed at improving roadway conditions and extending the life of the street. LCG is working in coordination with contractors to facilitate this project.

Construction officially kicked off Wednesday, February 4, 2026, at 7:00 a.m., and is expected to take approximately three to four weeks to complete, weather permitting.

LCG, in coordination with its contractors, will work to maintain traffic flow and minimize impacts to daily travel throughout construction. Traffic will be maintained throughout construction; however, motorists should expect minor delays and temporary detours during active work periods. Drivers are encouraged to use caution when traveling through the construction zone and to plan accordingly.

Residents are encouraged to monitor official Lafayette Consolidated Government communication channels for updates as work progresses. For the latest information on road closures and traffic impacts, visit lafayettela.gov/roadclosures.