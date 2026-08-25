LCG announces reopening Comeaux Recreation Center

Following the completion of a $750,000 renovation project, Lafayette Consolidated Government (LCG) announces the reopening of the Comeaux Recreation Center.

The renovation included repairs and resealing of exterior walls, replacement of aging ceilings and light fixtures, interior painting, sidewalk repairs, refreshed landscaping, and the addition of insulation to improve the facility's energy efficiency and long-term durability, according to a release from LCG.

"Investing in our recreation centers is an investment in the people and neighborhoods they serve," said Mayor-President Monique B. Boulet. "These improvements ensure Comeaux Recreation Center remains a welcoming place where residents can stay active, connect with one another, and enjoy programs that contribute to a strong quality of life in Lafayette."

"These improvements are important to making sure Comeaux Recreation Center continues to be a gathering place for families and people of all ages," said PARC Director Byron Starks. "Providing a safe and inviting environment supports our mission of encouraging people to be active, have fun, and connect with their community."

With renovations complete, the Comeaux Recreation Center is once again welcoming residents for a variety of activities and programs, including Zumba, karate, aerobics, free play, and access to the weight room.

Residents are encouraged to visit Comeaux Recreation Center's Monthly Calendar to see all the activities taking place.