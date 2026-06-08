LCG announces new Parks and Rec director

Lafayette Consolidated Government has announced that Byron Starks is the next Director of Lafayette Parks, Arts, Recreation & Culture (PARC).

A press release says that "Starks brings more than 30 years of experience developing people, programs, and communities as a respected educator, mentor, coach, and nonprofit leader. As Founder and Executive Director of Champions International, Inc., he has positively impacted thousands of young people through leadership development programs, athletic camps, mentorship initiatives, and health and wellness programs designed to build confidence, character, and lifelong success."

"Throughout his career, Starks has demonstrated a proven ability to manage budgets, develop sustainable programs, cultivate partnerships, and inspire individuals to reach their full potential. His leadership experience spans athletics, nonprofit management, church leadership, and community engagement, including service on the leadership team of Crossroads Church in Lafayette," the release states.

A Louisiana native, Starks is a former standout basketball player at the University of Louisiana at Lafayette and an inductee into the university’s Athletic Hall of Fame. He has also led and strengthened athletic programs at Lafayette Christian Academy, LSU Eunice, and Baton Rouge Community College, "where he successfully expanded community partnerships, secured sponsorships, enhanced facilities, and elevated program performance," the release states.

The release also states that "strong PARC programs are essential to building healthy and vibrant communities. A well-maintained system improves quality of life, supports public health and wellness, strengthens community connections, protects natural resources, and creates spaces where residents of all ages can gather, play, learn, and thrive. These amenities also serve as important economic development assets by making a community more attractive to families, businesses, visitors, and future investment."

Here's a quote from Mayor-President Monique B. Boulet:

“Byron Starks’ commitment to developing people, strengthening communities, and creating opportunities for all ages makes him an outstanding choice to lead PARC. His passion for service, proven leadership experience, and ability to bring people together will help advance our vision of providing exceptional parks, recreational opportunities, cultural programs, and quality-of-life experiences for Lafayette residents.”

As PARC Director, Starks will oversee the department while working to expand opportunities for residents of all ages to live active, healthy, and connected lives, the release states.

“I am honored by the opportunity to serve Lafayette in this role,” said Starks. “PARC plays a vital role in bringing people together, promoting wellness, and enhancing quality of life. I look forward to working with our dedicated staff, community partners, and residents to build upon the strong foundation already in place and create even more opportunities for families and future generations.”

Starks officially assumes the role in July 2026.