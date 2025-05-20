LCG announces Memorial Day schedules

In observance of Memorial Day, Lafayette Consolidated Government (LCG) announces the following changes to services on Monday, May 26, 2025:

Lafayette Transit System Services: There will be no transit services on Monday, May 26, 2025. Normal operations will resume on Tuesday, May 27 at 5:45 a.m.

Garbage & Recycling Collections: Acadiana Waste Services (AWS) will run garbage and recycling collections like normal on Monday, May 26, 2025. All weekly operations will remain the same.

Dean Domingues Compost Facility: The compost facility, located at 400 Dugas Road, will be closed on Saturday, May 24 and Monday, May 26, 2025.

City-Parish Buildings: All City-Parish buildings will be closed on Monday, May 26, 2025.