LCG announces Labor Day schedule changes

Lafayette, LA – In observance of Labor Day, Lafayette Consolidated Government (LCG) announces the following schedule adjustments and service updates for Monday, September 1, 2025:

Lafayette Transit System Services: There will be no transit services on Monday, September 1, 2025. Normal operations will resume on Tuesday, September 2, 2025.

Garbage & Recycling Collections: Acadiana Waste Services (AWS) will run garbage and recycling collections like normal on Monday, September 1, 2025. All weekly operations will remain the same.

Dean Domingues Compost Facility: The compost facility, located at 400 Dugas Road, will be closed on Saturday, August 30, and Monday, September 1, 2025.

City-Parish Buildings: All City-Parish buildings will be closed on Monday, September 1, 2025.