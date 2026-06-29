LCG announces Johnston St. lane closures for survey work

Lafayette Consolidated Government (LCG) announces temporary lane closures along Johnston Street beginning Tuesday, June 30, to allow survey crews to collect data for the Johnston Street Segment 3 Improvement Project.

The future construction project will include improvements to drainage, electrical infrastructure, pedestrian accessibility, utility relocation, stormwater and sewer systems, intersections, roadway cross sections, traffic signals, and bridges, according to an LCG spokesperson.

To minimize impacts on traffic, lane closures will begin after the morning rush hour and all lanes will reopen by 4:30 p.m. each workday. Survey work is expected to continue for approximately 10 to 15 working days, weather permitting.

Survey crews will begin work near the Johnston Street and Lewis Street intersection, collecting data on travel lanes, drainage structures, sewer manholes, and other roadway features.

The work will require intermittent single-lane closures within the active survey area. Crews will begin in the outside lane near Lewis Street before progressing toward the Thruway. As each section of work is completed, the lane will reopen, and the closure will move with the survey operation. Once surveying of the outside lanes is complete, crews will shift to the interior lanes.

Motorists traveling through the corridor should expect intermittent delays, exercise caution in the work zone, and consider allowing additional travel time during the survey period.