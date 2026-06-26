LCG announces holiday schedules for July 4

In observance of Independence Day, Lafayette Consolidated Government (LCG) announces the following schedule adjustments and service updates for Friday, July 3 and Saturday, July 4, 2026:

Lafayette Transit System Services: There will be no transit, night owl, or para transit services on Friday, July 3 and Saturday, July 4, 2026. Normal operations will resume on Monday, July 6, 2026.

Garbage & Recycling Collections: Acadiana Waste Services (AWS) will run garbage and recycling collections like normal on Saturday, July 4, 2026. All weekly operations will remain the same.

Dean Domingues Compost Facility: The compost facility, located at 400 Dugas Road, will be closed on Friday, July 3 and Saturday, July 4, 2026.

City-Parish Buildings: All City-Parish buildings will be closed on Friday, July 3, 2026.

Event Reminder: Lafayette’s free Fourth of July celebration, 2026 Lafayette Stars and Stripes, will take place on Saturday, July 4, 2026 at 5:00 p.m. in Parc International with live music, local vendors, fireworks, and more. Visit lafayettela.gov/fourthofjuly for more information.