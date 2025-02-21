LCG announces holiday schedules

In observance of Mardi Gras Day, Lafayette Consolidated Government (LCG) announces the following changes to services on Tuesday, March 4, 2025:

Transit Services: No transit services will run on Mardi Gras Day. Normal transit operations will resume on Wednesday, March 5, 2025. Additionally, Lafayette Transit System will operate night service detours due to parades on Feb. 21, Feb. 22, Feb. 28, Mar. 1, and Mar. 3. The following segments of roads will not be serviced those nights, resulting in route detours:



Johnston Street (Garfield to Doucet/Vital Roads)

Lee Avenue (Garfield to University Avenue)

Congress Street (University to Cypress)

Jefferson Street (Underpass to Moss)

Garbage & Recycling Collections: Acadiana Waste Services (AWS) will run garbage and recycling collections like normal on Tuesday, March 4, 2025. All weekly operations will remain the same.

Dean Domingues Compost Facility: The compost facility, located at 400 Dugas Road, will be closed on Tuesday, March 4, 2025.

City-Parish Buildings: All City-Parish buildings will be closed on Tuesday, March 4, 2025.

Visit lafayettela.gov/mardigras [lafayettela.gov] for additional information on parade routes, schedules, safety reminders, and more.