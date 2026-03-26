LCG announces Good Friday schedule

In observance of Good Friday, Lafayette Consolidated Government (LCG) announces the following changes to services on Friday, April 3, 2026:

Lafayette Transit System Services: No transit services will run on Good Friday, April 3, 2026. Regular transit operations resume on Saturday, April 4, 2026.

Garbage & Recycling Collections: Acadiana Waste Services (AWS) will run garbage and recycling collections like normal on Friday, April 3, 2026. All weekly operations will remain the same.

Dean Domingue Compost Facility: The compost facility, located at 400 Dugas Road, will be closed on Friday, April 3, and Saturday, April 4, 2026.

PARC Programming: All PARC recreation facilities and Senior Centers will be closed on Friday, April 3, 2026. Programs scheduled for the weekend will resume on Saturday, April 4, 2026.