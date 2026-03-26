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LCG announces Good Friday schedule

Good Friday Service Changes.jpg
LCG
Good Friday Service Changes.jpg
Posted

In observance of Good Friday, Lafayette Consolidated Government (LCG) announces the following changes to services on Friday, April 3, 2026:

  • Lafayette Transit System Services: No transit services will run on Good Friday, April 3, 2026. Regular transit operations resume on Saturday, April 4, 2026.

  • Garbage & Recycling Collections: Acadiana Waste Services (AWS) will run garbage and recycling collections like normal on Friday, April 3, 2026. All weekly operations will remain the same.

  • Dean Domingue Compost Facility: The compost facility, located at 400 Dugas Road, will be closed on Friday, April 3, and Saturday, April 4, 2026. 

  • PARC Programming: All PARC recreation facilities and Senior Centers will be closed on Friday, April 3, 2026. Programs scheduled for the weekend will resume on Saturday, April 4, 2026.

  • City-Parish Buildings: All City-Parish buildings will be closed on Friday, April 3, 2026. 