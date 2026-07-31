LCG announces Girard Park Circle road closure

Lafayette Consolidated Government (LCG) announces the temporary closure of Girard Park Circle between E. St. Mary Boulevard and Girard Park Lane beginning Monday, August 3, 2026, through Monday, August 17, 2026.

As part of the ongoing construction at Our Lady of Wisdom Church and Student Center, construction crews will be positioning a 300-ton crane within the roadway for hoisting of the large steeple and cross onto the structure.

Detour routes will be clearly marked, and local access to residences and businesses will be maintained throughout the duration of the project.

Motorists traveling in the area are encouraged to use the following detour routes:

E. St. Mary Boulevard

Girard Park Drive

Girard Park Circle

E. Lewis Street

Johnston Street

Drivers should expect delays, exercise caution in the work zone, and allow additional travel time when navigating through the area.