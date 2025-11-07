LCG announces first-ever Thanksgiving donation event

The Lafayette Consolidated Government’s Parks, Arts, Recreation, and Culture Department (PARC) is inviting the community to take part in the first-ever PARCsGiving event. A new initiative created to help ensure that families across Lafayette Parish can enjoy supplies for a warm Thanksgiving meal this holiday season.

PARC’s goal is to assemble at least 100 Thanksgiving meal baskets or more for local families in need. Donations are being accepted now through November 20, and every contribution helps bring neighbors together around a shared table of gratitude.

Community members are encouraged to donate any of the following non-perishable items to help fill the Thanksgiving meal boxes:



Grocery store turkey vouchers ($10–$20)

Rice (1–2 lb. bags)

Canned green beans

Canned corn

Cornbread mix

Dessert (cake mix, brownie mix, or pie filling + crust)

Handwritten notes of encouragement (Perfect no-cost giving option for students or seniors!)



Drop-Off Locations

Donations can be dropped off Monday thru Friday at:



Lafayette City Hall | 8:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Girard Park Recreation Center | 8:00 a.m. – 9:00 p.m.

Any Recreation Center | 2:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m.



The Day of Giving – November 22

All meal kits will be assembled and distributed at Girard Park Recreation Center (500 Girard Park Drive) on Saturday, November 22, 2025 from 11:00 A.M. – 2:00 P.M.



Box Assembly: Volunteers are invited to help package meal kits on November 22 from 9:00 A.M. – 11:00 A.M. To sign up, call 337-291-8364.

Meal Kit Registration: Information on how families can register to receive a Thanksgiving box can be found at https://bit.ly/3Lr4kIY [bit.ly]

“Let’s help as many families as we can feel confident about having a Thanksgiving meal this year,” said Brian McGrath, Interim PARC Director. “PARCsGiving is all about neighbors helping neighbors — and we hope this new tradition will continue to grow for years to come.”