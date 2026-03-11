LCG announces "Drainage Community Engagement Series"

Lafayette Consolidated Government announces a Drainage Community Engagement Series.

Officials say the aim is to give residents the opportunity to learn about local drainage initiatives, explore ongoing flood mitigation efforts, and provide input that will help shape the parish’s long-term Stormwater Plan.

"The Drainage Department manages more than 2,580 miles of drainage infrastructure across Lafayette Parish, including coulees, canals, and roadside ditches. In recent years, the administration has increased its focus on coordination, proactive maintenance, and strategic investments aimed at reducing flood risk and improving stormwater management parish-wide," a release states. "In 2025 alone, LCG invested more than $22M into operations, maintenance, and capital projects to improve drainage across the City and Parish. In the FY25-26 budget, drainage investments make up nearly 15% of total capital investment, second only to investments in transportation infrastructure."

“Drainage remains one of the most important LCG priorities,” said Mayor-President Monique B. Boulet. “We’re focused not only on maintaining and improving our existing infrastructure but also on planning strategically for the future. These meetings give residents a chance to see the work underway, understand how projects are evaluated, and help guide the next phase of drainage improvements in Lafayette Parish.”

In addition to maintenance and excavation, LCG drainage efforts include:

Continued participation in the Community Rating System (CRS), which helps residents qualify for reduced flood insurance rates

Updated floodplain regulations, including improvements to development standards in Flood Zone X

Ongoing hazard mitigation planning to identify long-term flood risk reduction strategies

Support to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) on Dredge the Vermilion

Development of an internal project evaluation and rating system to prioritize future drainage projects

Expansion of the parish’s drainage gauge network to improve monitoring and data collection

Continued development of the official drainage map for Lafayette Parish

Continue completion of the Homewood and Coulee Ile des Cannes (CIDC) detention ponds

Pursuing state and federal funding opportunities, including grants for home elevations, property buyouts, and major flood mitigation projects

"LCG also continues its roadside ditch inspection program, ensuring that drainage infrastructure is monitored regularly and that crews can respond quickly to maintenance needs and storm events," the release states.

Officials say the upcoming engagement series will feature expo-style meetings where residents can visit information stations, learn about current drainage projects, ask questions, and provide feedback directly to LCG staff. Community input gathered during the meetings will help inform the Stormwater Plan and guide future drainage priorities.

One meeting will be held on Wednesday, March 18 at 6 p.m. at the South Regional Library on Johnston Street, followed by another on Thursday, April 9 at 6 p.m. at the Devalcourt Auditorium at SLCC's Lafayette Campus, and another on May 12 at 6 p.m. in the Dupuis Recreation Center, 1212 E. Pont des Mouton Road.