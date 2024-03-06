LCG announces Debris Drop-Off Day

Lafayette Parish residents can use Lafayette Consolidated Government and Acadiana Waste Services’ Debris Drop-Off Day on March 9, 2024. This is a chance to dispose of items not typically picked up curbside or cannot fit into a cart.

Debris Drop-Off Day will occur on March 9, 2024, from 8:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. at Brown Park (1234 E. Pont Des Mouton Road) and Robicheaux Center (1919 Eraste Landry Road).

Waste accepted includes old tires (limit of five per person), old wood and metal, furniture, appliances, carpet and padding, and other construction debris. Smaller waste, such as old clothes, shoes, and other items, should be contained in a bag or box. Larger items like old bicycles, barbeque pits, and steel mounting poles for basketball backboards will also be accepted.

Debris Drop-Off Day participants should be prepared to help unload items for disposal.

Batteries, chemicals, and compressed gas cylinders will not be accepted, as they cannot be deposited in a waste container destined for a garbage landfill. Attendees at each site will receive information sheets with instructions on how to dispose of excluded items and how to have furniture, large appliances, and other large household items collected at

their homes.

“LCG wants to help citizens properly dispose of some items that you may not always get picked up curbside or that can’t fit into your cart,

” stated LCG Environmental Quality Manager Bess Foret. “It’s a great time to do some Spring Cleaning, and with the help of AWS, Habitat for Humanity, and Bike Lafayette, we are offering an option to dispose of old trash and junk while working to divert

items from the waste stream and find ways to reuse, repurpose, and recycle.”

This event is for residents of the unincorporated areas of Lafayette Parish and the City of Lafayette. Residents must present an I.D. and should be prepared to help unload all items. Waste from businesses will not be accepted.

For more information and to view a complete list of acceptable items, visit

