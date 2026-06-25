LCG announces Bourque Road lane closure

LAFAYETTE, La. — Lafayette Consolidated Government (LCG) announces the scheduled lane closures on Bourque Road near the bridge at Coulee Ile Des Cannes scheduled for Thursday, June 25, through July 16, 2026.

The lane closures are necessary to position equipment within the roadway to perform geotechnical boring investigations near the Coulee Ile Des Cannes bridge, according to a spokesperson for LCG.

Drivers should expect delays, exercise caution in the work zone, and allow additional travel time when navigating through the area.