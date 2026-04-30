LCG and LUS launch redesigned websites

Lafayette Consolidated Government (LCG) and Lafayette Utilities System (LUS) have launched newly redesigned websites to better serve residents and utility customers. The web addresses remain the same — lafayettela.gov and lus.org — but both platforms have been fully redesigned with a focus on accessibility, mobile functionality, and ease of use, according to an LCG spokesperson.

The project included the migration and redesign of more than 500 pages and over one million words of content. Developed over the past year through collaboration between internal LCG teams and vendors, the redesigned websites represent a significant investment in LCG’s digital infrastructure and customer service.



Key improvements include:

· Mobile-First Design: With most web traffic coming from mobile devices, the new websites are optimized for smartphones and tablets.

Service-Oriented Navigation: Information is organized around resident needs and services rather than department names, helping users find information more quickly.



“Our goal was to bridge the gap between residents and local government by making our digital services as accessible as possible,” said Lafayette Mayor-President Monique B. Boulet. “This new experience is built for the public, ensuring that whether a resident is looking for infrastructure updates or government services, they can find what they need in just a few clicks. It’s a reflection of our commitment to forward-thinking, community-driven leadership.”

“For LUS, this redesign is more than just a new look – it’s about better serving our customers,” said LUS Director Jeffrey Stewart. “We wanted to make it easier for customers to manage their accounts, access safety tips, and get the information they need.”

The redesigned websites reflect LCG and LUS’s continued commitment to momentum, innovation, and high-quality public service.