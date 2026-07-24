LCG advises against roadside donations

Lafayette Consolidated Government encourages residents to “Change the Way We Give” and support trusted local organizations instead of making roadside donations.

The initiative is designed to improve public safety while connecting individuals experiencing homelessness with services that provide lasting support, officials say.

"Lafayette has long been recognized as a compassionate community where neighbors look out for one another, and that compassion is one of our community’s greatest strengths. But every roadside exchange requires a driver to slow, stop, or divert attention from traffic, creating unnecessary risks for motorists, pedestrians, cyclists, and the individuals requesting assistance. By directing generosity through organizations equipped to assess needs and provide comprehensive services, residents can help ensure these services are available for all in need," a release states.

"Our community has a big heart, but we also have a responsibility to keep our roadways safe and connect people with the help they need. This effort is about both," said Lafayette Mayor-President Monique B. Boulet. "By changing the way we give, whether that's volunteering, donating needed supplies, serving a meal, or supporting organizations financially, we can help more people find lasting stability while keeping our community safe.”

Here's the information provided by LCG:

For individuals experiencing homelessness, lasting stability rarely comes from a single cash donation. Many face complex challenges, including housing instability, mental illness, substance use disorders, unemployment, or chronic health conditions, that require coordinated support from trained professionals and community organizations.

There are meaningful ways residents can make a lasting difference, including:

Volunteer with local organizations serving individuals experiencing homelessness.

Serve meals at organizations like St. Joseph Diner, helping ensure anyone experiencing food insecurity has access to a warm meal.

Donate clothing, hygiene items, household essentials, and other needed supplies through local nonprofit organizations.

Support the ARCH Sharehouse by contributing requested items that outreach teams distribute directly to individuals experiencing homelessness.

Make financial contributions to organizations providing emergency shelter, housing assistance, behavioral health services, recovery programs, employment assistance, and case management.

Community Resources:

Residents interested in volunteering, donating, or learning more can contact:

ARCH (Acadiana Regional Coalition on Homelessness) – https://www.archacadiana.org/ [archacadiana.org], 337-399-2559

Catholic Charities of Acadiana – https://catholiccharitiesacadiana.org/ [catholiccharitiesacadiana.org], 337-235-4972

Acadiana Cares – www.acadianacares.org [acadianacares.org], 337-233-2437

232-HELP / Louisiana 211 – https://www.232-help.org/ [232-help.org], 337-232-4357

Residents may also report non-emergency concerns involving individuals experiencing homelessness through the ARCH outreach reporting tool [archacadiana.org], allowing trained outreach workers to connect individuals with available services. For emergencies or situations posing an immediate danger, always call 911.

Under Louisiana law (R.S. 14:97.1 [legis.la.gov]), it is illegal to solicit, beg, or panhandle for anything of value on any interstate highway, entrance/exit ramp, or public right-of-way (including public roads and sidewalks). The Lafayette Police Department will continue emphasizing education while enforcing applicable laws when violations occur, particularly when activity creates a hazard for motorists, pedestrians, or the individual involved.

"Our first priority is always public safety," said Lafayette Police Chief Paul Trouard. "Panhandling in active intersections creates avoidable safety hazards for motorists, pedestrians, and the individuals involved. We encourage our community to help us keep intersections safe by following the law and avoiding roadside exchanges.”

“Change the Way We Give” is one part of the Boulet Administration's broader commitment to addressing homelessness through housing, behavioral health services, coordinated outreach, and strategic investments.

Current efforts include:

Investing in housing and homeless services. Since taking office, the Boulet Administration has awarded more than $2 million in Community Development grant funding to strengthen housing initiatives and homeless service programs throughout Lafayette Parish. These investments support nonprofit organizations providing shelter, outreach, case management, and pathways toward long-term stability. Click Here [lafayettela.gov] to read more about this effort.

Helping the community's highest-need individuals achieve stability. Through the collaborative 12 Together Coalition, local government, healthcare providers, nonprofit organizations, emergency responders, and law enforcement identified the twelve individuals who most frequently utilize emergency and public resources. To date, six of those individuals have successfully transitioned into housing, with intensive case management continuing for the remaining participants.

Maintaining safe and accessible public spaces. Lafayette Transit System continues installing No Trespassing and No Loitering signage at bus stops throughout the city. The initiative helps ensure transit facilities remain safe and accessible for riders while providing clear expectations for the appropriate use of public infrastructure.