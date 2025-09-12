LCG adopts budget with investments in infrastructure, public safety

LAFAYETTE, La. — Lafayette Consolidated Government adopted the 2025-26 budget that includes investments in infrastructure and public safety.

The city and parish councils met Thursday to adopt the final budget for the fiscal year that highlights several key investments.

With this budget, funding was secured for infrastructure and quality-of-life projects, including but limited to the following:



Johnston Street improvements

University Avenue Corridor

Carmel Drive sidewalks

Pinhook Road turn lane

Cormier Road improvements

Completion of parish courthouse renovations

It also budgeted for more than $31 million in roadway and bridge reconstruction, replacements and repairs across both city and parish systems. Full funding was also secured for the Bertrand Drive modernization project, with construction expected to break ground in 2025.

In the area of public safety, $81 million of the City General Fund was committed to police and fire protection, including an increase in funding for rural fire protection and life-saving equipment. According to LCG, sprinter vehicles will be allocated to the Lafayette Fire Department to reduce wear and tear on fire trucks used in medical response calls.

To help with flood mitigation, this budget allows for implementation of new home elevation, property buyout and drainage betterment programs, alongside completion of the Homewood and Coulee Ile Des Cannes detention ponds.

Lastly, in the area of Parks, Arts, Recreation & Culture, there is significant reinvestment in facilities and staffing. LCG said this decision is aimed at reducing reliance on contractual services and ensuring consistent service delivery across the parish.

To see the full budget, click here.