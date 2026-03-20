LBT, guest dancers to perform Midsummer Night's Dream

This weekend the Lafayette Ballet Theatre presents A Midsummer Night's Dream at the Heymann Center.

The full-length story ballet features LBT dancers as well as special guest performers from the Dance Theatre of Harlem and Ballet San Antonio.

Vianca Palacios of Ballet San Antonio is dancing Titania, Queen of the Fairies; Elias Re of Dance Theatre of Harlem is dancing Oberon, King of the Fairies. Luciano Perotto of Ballet Santonio is Puck and Zachary Bennet performs Theseus.

The performance is set for Saturday, March 21 at 7 p.m. in the Heymann Center. Tickets are still available at HeymannCenter.com or by visiting the Heymann Center Box Office.

The ballet is based on William Shakespeare’s romantic comedy, and weaves a tale of quarrels and reconciliations between Oberon and Titania, the fairy king and queen, and the romantic misadventures of two mortal couples — all under the mischievous spell of Puck. Audiences will be captivated by the romantic, whimsical story, stunning costumes/ scenery, and the vibrant musical score of Felix Mendelssohn. One performance of pure magic.

"It is a lovely, lovely ballet and a classic story," said Palacios.

"Everything from the sets, to the costumes, to the choreography is all very beautiful and so much fun to watch," added Bennett.

"And the music. The music is just so enchanting, it inspires you to try to move with the dancers on stage," Palacios said.

Olivia Devey is a dancer with Lafayette Ballet Theatre.

"We've been training since January, every day, every week and I think there's a lot of stuff that we go through behind the scenes that the audience may not know about, so I think to us, seeing the amount of people who come to support us is very special," Devey said.