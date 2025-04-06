Large crowds in Lafayette join nationwide ‘Hands Off’ rally in protest of Trump administration

LAFAYETTE, KATC - Across the country, thousands of protesters gathered on Saturday afternoon for a national rally called "Hands Off," voicing their opposition to policies of the Trump administration and the influence of Elon Musk. In Lafayette, large crowds congregated at Old City Hall, where demonstrators carried homemade posters and chanted “Hands Off.”

"It’s scary right now, and we’re at a point of no return," said Tekiya Jones, one of the protesters. "We are literally at a fork in the road right now, and this is the time that we can do something."

The rally, which took place in cities across the nation, was driven by widespread frustration with what protesters view as a systematic attack on American rights and freedoms. Protesters, including former educator Nadine Cart, expressed deep concern over the direction of the country under the current administration.

“I’m walking here today because I believe that Trump and his administration are ripping this country apart,” Cart said. “It’s my country too, it’s my free speech.”

Cart, who is passionate about protecting what she sees as crucial institutions serving the American people, was among the many who marched through Lafayette’s streets, calling for action. "Hands off our institutions that are doing good for the American people. He’s destroying everything,” she added.

For Air Force veteran Al Trazi, the protest was personal. "I have relatives that have lost their jobs, and it’s just crazy," he said. "It’s very important that we support our veterans and continue to protest like this to maintain our democracy and our freedom."

The protesters are speaking out against what they call a hostile takeover of the country by the administration and Musk, criticizing their policies and actions as threats to democratic principles. Al Trazi echoed the sentiment, stating, “We do not believe in what’s going on in this country and we came here to unify and to restore our democracy.”

The rally reflected a broader concern by some over recent cuts to federal programs, including those affecting health, education, and social welfare