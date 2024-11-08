Lane closure planned for Johnston Street

A lane of Johnston Street will be closed for at least the next three weeks, starting on Monday.

The closure will be in the 900 block of Johnston Street, just north of Jefferson Street. The lane closure is expected to remain in effect through November 29, according to Lafayette Consolidated Government’s Traffic, Roads, and Bridges Department.

The closure is for work that is part of the Downtown Drainage Inlet Replacement Project. Southern Constructors will perform necessary work to upgrade and replace the existing drainage catch basin in this area, officials say.

Motorists are encouraged to use caution when traveling through the work zone.