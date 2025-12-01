Lane closure on Congress extended

The closure of the southwest-bound exterior through lane on W. Congress Street, located between Foreman Drive and Marie Antoinette Street in front of Lafayette High School, has been extended until December 9, 2025, due to inclement weather.

Lemoine Company, the contractor for the Lafayette High School project, will be performing utility and drainage infrastructure construction along the roadway, according to an LCG spokesperson. This work is in preparation for the installation of a new right-turn deceleration lane and exit driveway off of W. Congress Street.

Motorists are urged to proceed with caution through the work zone and to be mindful of crews and equipment in the area.

Lafayette Consolidated Government appreciates the public’s patience and cooperation as these improvements are made to enhance traffic flow and safety around Lafayette High School.