Lagniappe Ladies seek new members for 2026/27 season

The Lagniappe Ladies are excited to welcome new members for the 2026-2027 season. Women over 30 with a passion for dance and community involvement are encouraged to attend upcoming events and learn more about joining the troupe.

Lagniappe Ladies is a family-friendly sisterhood of women who love to dance and give back to the community. They will be hosting a four-week dance program for women interested in Lagniappe Ladies. This is a great opportunity to see what they are all about before committing to join the group.

“We are entering our eighth year as an organization, and we are reaching out to the community to invite women to join our sisterhood. Being in Lagniappe Ladies has given me a sense of belonging that I feel is rare,” said Kelly Strenge, Lagniappe Ladies Director.

The Lagniappe Ladies dance at parades, community and sports events, festivals, Mardi Gras balls and assisted living facilities. They rehearse once a week, year-round, to learn and perfect choreography, with the added benefits of fitness and fun. The joy they share at performances in their custom-made pink costumes and pink wigs is contagious.

“Whether we are dancing in parades or volunteering at a community event, the biggest reward we get is the smiles we see on everyone’s faces,” said Holly Husband, Lagniappe Ladies Co-director.

The application process opens with a Meet & Greet on Wednesday, March 18, so those interested can meet the members and learn more about what they are all about. Those who decide to continue will attend three rehearsals before joining Lagniappe Ladies.

“We want membership in the organization to grow, and we feel this four-week trial program allows you to get to know us while we get to know you,” added Husband.

If you are interested in attending the Meet & Greet or for more information on Lagniappe Ladies, contact them at LagniappeLadiesLLC@gmail.com or visit their Facebook page (Facebook.com/LagniappeLadies).